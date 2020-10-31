Johnson Co. Health Dept.: Several COVID-19 cases linked to assisted living community in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Most of these cases, they said, were linked to Venture Home, an assisted living community in Paintsville.

The department says the local community, like the region and state as a whole, has seen a “rapid escalation” in cases.

As of Friday, Johnson county had 159 active cases and several hundred potential contacts were in quarantine.

We tried numerous times to reach out to Venture Home but have not received a response.

The Johnson County Health Department is encouraging people who have been tested but not received results to stay in quarantine until they receive results. They also encourage wearing a mask and staying home from work if you do not feel well.

