Advertisement

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Bell County Health Department posted on its Facebook a COVID-19 update for the county.

84 inmates and four staff members at The Bell County Forestry Camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department officials reported five new cases on Saturday. The county currently has 179 active cases.

WYMT reached out to the Kentucky Department of Corrections and will update this story with a response.

New cases in Bell County

Posted by Bell County Health Department on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Highway 203 closed in Morgan County due to crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials say drivers are being detoured across Caskey Fork Road

Forecast

Spooky Forecast: Nice and slightly warmer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The forecast will be perfect for any zombies, werewolves, or Trick-or-Treating children to walk among us tonight.

News

Cynthiana restaurant faces criticism for enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Karey Riddell is asking people to be patient with all businesses as they adjust to new restrictions.

Crime

Sentencing set for West Virginia nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
scheduled Reta Mays’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Clarksburg

Latest News

State

Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
With just days before the 2020 election, Lexington voters made use of the final days of early in-person voting. Voters say the process is easy and they hope it continues. Poll workers say they hoped more people would come out.

Regional

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

Regional

Johnson Co. Health Dept.: Several COVID-19 cases linked to assisted living community in Paintsville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Johnson County, like much of Kentucky, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. One such outbreak occurred in an assisted living community in Paintsville.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
In the WYMT viewing area, 73 new cases were reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 18 hours ago
Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

State

WATCH | Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Kentucky State Police training presentation is drawing heavy criticism because of its content.