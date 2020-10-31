Highway 203 closed in Morgan County due to crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook that Kentucky Highway 203 is closed due to a serious crash.

Officials say drivers are being detoured across Caskey Fork Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the crash investigation is complete.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

Black Water Volunteer Fire Department units are directing drivers at highway 203 and Caskey Fork Road.

