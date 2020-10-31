Gov. Beshear announces second-highest number of COVID-19 cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,986 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday. This is the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.

At least Kentuckians 107,219 have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,485.

Governor Beshear said, “This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Be sure tonight that you are safe in how you are trick-or-treating. And make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”

18,468 people have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is now at 6.10%.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.