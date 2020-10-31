Advertisement

Four arrested in Louisa in connection with a theft investigation

Marquis Thomas, Ziontay Black, Christopher Wine and Darius Givens were arrested Friday in Louisa.
Marquis Thomas, Ziontay Black, Christopher Wine and Darius Givens were arrested Friday in Louisa.(Louisa Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Four Flint, Michigan residents were arrested in Louisa Friday after trying to return stolen property to the Louisa Walmart, according to police.

The Pikeville Police Department informed the Louisa Police Department that they were investigating Marquis Thomas, Ziontay Black, Christopher Wine and Darius Givens after they were accused of stealing electronic merchandise and cash from a local Walmart store.

Police officials say they received information that the suspects were attempting to return the stolen merchandise for cash at the Louisa Walmart.

Officers stopped the car the four were using and discovered numerous stolen electronics.

All four were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and engaging in organized crime.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

News

One dead after fatal crash in Pike County Friday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Virgie community of Pike County Friday leaving one dead.

News

Funding announced to expand PMC cancer center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
During the 2020 SOAR Summit, state leaders announced more than $4 million in funding for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.

News

New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

Funding announced to expand PMC cancer center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the pandemic continuing to change things for small businesses, HERO'Z in Pikeville is rolling with the punches after only weeks of opening.

State

Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services at 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Somerset opens new sensory park - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County at 6pm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6