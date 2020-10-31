Four arrested in Louisa in connection with a theft investigation

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Four Flint, Michigan residents were arrested in Louisa Friday after trying to return stolen property to the Louisa Walmart, according to police.

The Pikeville Police Department informed the Louisa Police Department that they were investigating Marquis Thomas, Ziontay Black, Christopher Wine and Darius Givens after they were accused of stealing electronic merchandise and cash from a local Walmart store.

Police officials say they received information that the suspects were attempting to return the stolen merchandise for cash at the Louisa Walmart.

Officers stopped the car the four were using and discovered numerous stolen electronics.

All four were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and engaging in organized crime.

