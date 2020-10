HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daimion Collins, a five-star power forward committed to Kentucky on Saturday.

Collins joins Bryce Hopkins and Nolan Hickman. The class of 2021 jumps 23 spots to No. 2 nationally after the commitment.

Collins chose Kentucky over Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech.

