Advertisement

Cynthiana restaurant faces criticism for enforcing mask mandate

The Burley Market and Cafe is best known for its Cyn City Cinnamon Rolls.
The Burley Market and Cafe is best known for its Cyn City Cinnamon Rolls.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cynthiana restaurant is facing harsh criticism online after the owner says employees enforced the mask mandate.

Karey Riddell, the owner of Burley Market and Cafe, said she has been stressed complying with new restrictions. “We’re operating at 50 percent capacity trying to pay 100 percent of our bills.”

Riddell says the Burley Market and Cafe is taking another hit because employees enforced the mask mandate. Now the restaurant is being criticized online and receiving several poor reviews.

“It was a new names appearing with new reviews and it was obvious that they were fake accounts because they had just been created. Just one right after another. And it was attacks on that we discriminate, attacks that there were spiders in our food, attacks that there were unclean restrooms,” she explained.

Riddell believes it started with an incident with an unhappy customer. She says the person had a medical reason to not wear a mask, but they left before she had to chance to explain what they do in that situation. “Our policy is to just kind of step aside or ask them to step outside if it’s too crowded so that we can kind of make a plan for safely sitting them and keeping other guests safe.”

Riddell said it was a small isolated incident.

Other than that, people have understood the new restaurant restrictions. Many loyal customers jumped to her defense online and left several positive reviews to outweigh the negatives. Riddell explained that reviews can’t be deleted by owners.

“It’s been heartwarming. My staff has all day long been reading these positive reviews and they were just blown away by the support that we got.” It’s that positivity that lifted Riddell up when things were tearing her down.

“A little kindness goes a very long way.”

Riddell is asking people to be patient with all businesses as they adjust to new restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Highway 203 closed in Morgan County due to crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials say drivers are being detoured across Caskey Fork Road

Forecast

Spooky Forecast: Nice and slightly warmer

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The forecast will be perfect for any zombies, werewolves, or Trick-or-Treating children to walk among us tonight.

News

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
84 inmates and four staff at a minimum security prison in Bell County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Crime

Sentencing set for West Virginia nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
scheduled Reta Mays’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Clarksburg

Latest News

State

Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
With just days before the 2020 election, Lexington voters made use of the final days of early in-person voting. Voters say the process is easy and they hope it continues. Poll workers say they hoped more people would come out.

Regional

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

Regional

Johnson Co. Health Dept.: Several COVID-19 cases linked to assisted living community in Paintsville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Johnson County, like much of Kentucky, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. One such outbreak occurred in an assisted living community in Paintsville.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
In the WYMT viewing area, 73 new cases were reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 18 hours ago
Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

State

WATCH | Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Kentucky State Police training presentation is drawing heavy criticism because of its content.