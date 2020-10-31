3 Mile Creek Farms providing safe Halloween fun for kids

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Robert Elkins and those at 3-Mile Creek Farms, giving kids a safe Halloween was their top priority on Saturday.

“We’ve given probably at least 1,500 pumpkins away, so the kids have had a blast," Elkins said.

Activities for the kids include a petting zoo, zip line, pumpkin patch, costume contest, and of course, candy giveaways. So much fun, that the parents can not help but smile.

“We come over here for the first time last weekend because we just thought we weren’t even going to get to take him to a pumpkin patch, and we found this," Austin Matney said. "And they told us about this today and it pretty much tickled us because this is his first year.”

Not only did Matney make sure his son’s first Halloween came to fruition, but a sleepless night following a long shift at work also could not even keep him away.

“Oh it’s a great relief," Matney said. "I actually pulled a 12-hour shift last night and still (haven’t) been to bed to have him here.”

It is a sense of pride and the feeling of family that keeps Elkins and the rest of the crew at 3-Mile Creek Farms coming back for more.

“It makes it more sweet because we are, here we’re really big on family and we do things for the kids even before this," Elkins said.

