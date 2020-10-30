Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day off breezy with some stray rain chances as our stubborn stationary front finally gets its act together and pushes out of the region slowly. Clouds will be around for most of the day, so temperatures won’t move much and may only make it into the upper 40s this afternoon. Skies will clear out this evening leading to a cold night. Frost is likely in most areas as lows drop into the low to mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies are the name of the game for Halloween as we wrap up October. Highs will only be in the upper 50s, so there will be a bit of a fall chill in the air for the trick or treaters. A few clouds will move in overnight ahead of a mainly dry cold front that comes through early Sunday. Lows will only drop to around 50 because of that cloud cover. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds and highs will peak in the mid-50s early in the day. The later into the day we get, the skies will clear and the temperatures will plummet behind the front. Most locations will wake up Monday morning in the upper 20s with frost.

Extended Forecast

High pressure is the dominant weather feature next week, with sunny skies in the forecast all the way through Friday at this point. Monday will be chilly with highs only in the upper 40s and lows dropping to around freezing Monday night.

After that, we start an upward trend both during the day and at night. Highs will go from the upper 50s on Tuesday to near 70 on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.