Voting surge expected on Election Day in Lincoln and Pulaski County despite early voting

Early voting has gone very well in Lincoln County, according to the county clerk, with the longest wait times being about 10 minutes.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN/PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Voting has been popular in several Southern Kentucky counties.

Lincoln and Pulaski County have both already seen a steady stream of early voters.

“We’ve had 300 to 350, yesterday was one of our biggest days, we had 400,” said Lincoln County Clerk George “Sonny” Spoonamore.

More than 7,000 have voted early in Lincoln County and almost 16,000 in Pulaski County.

“We ordered 45,000 ballots and we had to order 14,000 more to get us through,” said Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught.

Regardless of the number of early voters, election officials are still expecting a big surge on Tuesday.

“We’ve got many traditionals down here. We got an older population. They are traditional. They want to vote the old fashioned way. They will wait till Election Day,” said Vaught.

And it could lead to one of the highest turnouts since the 1990s.

In preparation, there will be more places to vote on Tuesday. Four of them in Lincoln County and 10 in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County election officials say other than the first day of early voting, they have not experienced long lines.

This year officials are expecting 35,000 votes overall.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

