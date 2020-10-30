VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Buchanan County, 24 new cases in our area

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

According to VDH, the report brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 179,639. Officials report 3,391 total coronavirus related deaths since the pandemic started in Virginia.

In the Southwest Virginia counties WYMT covers, one new death was reported in Buchanan County, the second in the last two days. We do not know any details about the person. Two others were hospitalized in the county.

Here is the latest county by county information:

Buchanan County – 273 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 146 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 516 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (7 new cases)

Norton – 51 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Wise County – 669 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (9 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.