Advertisement

VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Buchanan County, 24 new cases in our area

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

According to VDH, the report brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 179,639. Officials report 3,391 total coronavirus related deaths since the pandemic started in Virginia.

In the Southwest Virginia counties WYMT covers, one new death was reported in Buchanan County, the second in the last two days. We do not know any details about the person. Two others were hospitalized in the county.

Here is the latest county by county information:

Buchanan County – 273 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 146 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 516 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (7 new cases)

Norton – 51 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Wise County – 669 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (9 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Latest News

Regional

Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed that Pal Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes.

News

Santa Train officials release locations for drive-up gift stations

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those stations, located at Food City stores in four counties along the normal route the train would normally take, will allow the elves to hand out presents from Santa.

National

McDonald’s is finally bringing back the McRib

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
Described as “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious,” the McRib first appeared on menus nearly 40 years ago.

State

Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home sues her boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The officer who was shot while serving a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has filed a lawsuit against Taylor’s boyfriend.

Latest News

State

UofL engineering student creates design for 3D-printed COVID test swab

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
UofL senior Justin Gillham designed the prototype for a 3D-printed test swab, flexible, comfortable, and practical enough to pass through UofL’s clinical trials.

Regional

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 and Big Stone Gap native, dead at 49

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Miss America Organization confirmed her death in a social media post Wednesday night.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

National

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre

News

McConnell and McGrath campaign in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

WATCH | How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Brick Oven has had a rollercoaster ride since its start.