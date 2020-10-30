Advertisement

USDA Rural Development awards loans and grants in Harlan County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded loans and grants to businesses and organizations in Harlan County.

JRL Coal, based out of Georgia but has coal mines in Harlan County, received a business and industry guaranteed loan.

“Capital markets are very difficult right now for coal companies, and we have to look at programs like this that are provided by the USDA Rural Development to access capital," said CEO of JRL Energy Tim Lusby.

Hilda Legg, State Director of USDA Rural Development, said they were able to provide the loan from the CARES Act money the organization received.

“To help struggling businesses as a result of COVID to get through these very trying times," said Legg,

Not only does this help the coal company during COVID-19, but it also helps more than one hundred workers keep their jobs.

“Ultimately, it’s going to help strengthen the coal company and help us get through, we’re very fortunate that we have contracts through 2021,” added Lusby.

Community Action KY INC, parent organization to Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), which helps in building hospitals, community centers and has a mission to provide clean drinking to rural communities received more than $100,000 grant.

The City of Evarts also received a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to buy two new trucks for its police department.

“Harlan County had the need, Harlan County applied for the money, Harlan County’s leadership supported that and we felt that it was a great place to invest our rural development dollars," added Legg.

The loans and grants received will put money back into the county.

“These people have the greatest work ethic, it’s just like the World War 2 generation, and it’s something they really need to be proud of," said Lusby.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the pandemic continuing to change things for small businesses, HERO'Z in Pikeville is rolling with the punches after only weeks of opening.

State

Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Somerset opens new sensory park - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County at 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

State

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

News

Early voting at 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A 110-year-old tunnel is being reopened to help extend a trail in Letcher County.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
As of Thursday, 20 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the red zone on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.