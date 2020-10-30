Advertisement

UofL engineering student creates design for 3D-printed COVID test swab

(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, several individuals have made monumental contributions to that effort.

Mayor Greg Fischer and University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi recognized the LOU Covid Rapid Response Group, a collection of manufacturers, suppliers, universities, and individuals designing, manufacturing, or 3D-printing PPE for hospital systems in more than 10 states on Thursday.

“There were hundreds of people involved, and I would like to thank every one of them individually for the compassion they displayed during our time of need,” Speed School of Engineering professor Ed Tackett said.

UofL senior Justin Gillham is among those in the Rapid Response Group. At his core, Gillham is a builder and in the past seven months, his specialty has become 3D-printing.

“If you can think about it and draw it on a computer you can make it,” Gillham said. “This is the new technology. This is the start of a new industrial revolution almost.”

In March, when the pandemic first crept into Louisville, Gillham used his printing prowess to make personal protective equipment, materials like face masks, and shields for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Months later, Gillham learned there was a shortage of COVID-19 testing swabs. That’s when the Cardinal made his greatest creation yet.

“Two weeks of design before we had the finished model, and I basically made a new design every two days until we had it,” Gillham said.

Gillham designed the prototype for a 3D-printed test swab, flexible, comfortable, and practical enough to pass through UofL’s clinical trials. From there, Gillham and his professors worked to establish a partnership with companies like Whip Mix and GE Appliances for mass production. Gillham then uploaded his design to a 3D-printing database for anyone with a printer to use.

“This is something that is so necessary right now in the world. It’s painful to think that you could profit off of something that could blatantly help people,” Gillham said. “Whether it’s here in Louisville, or anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the world, if they needed this swab and they have the technology to make it, they can do that.”

Gillham told WAVE 3 News he was proud to use his passion to develop something that may end up saving a life.

“This makes a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “It affects everybody right now and just to be a part of it at all is an honor.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 and Big Stone Gap native, dead at 49

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Miss America Organization confirmed her death in a social media post Wednesday night.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

National

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre

News

McConnell and McGrath campaign in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

WATCH | How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Brick Oven has had a rollercoaster ride since its start.

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 6 hours ago
There was a call to action from Governor Andy Beshear Thursday after hearing about multiple large scale events still scheduled across the commonwealth for Halloween weekend.

News

“We tried to do it, caught a lot of resistance,” How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Brown said he feels the governor’s mandate puts all the weight on business owners' shoulders.

State

Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While the state has released guidance for kids trick-or-treating, Gov. Beshear is encouraging all adult Halloween parties to be canceled altogether.

State

Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor’s mother requesting special prosecutor in case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Allison Baker
Attorney General Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green and sits down with 13 News for a one-on-one interview.

State

Watch: Full interview with Attorney General Daniel Cameron 102920

Updated: 8 hours ago