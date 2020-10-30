Advertisement

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Bashir, an 11-year-old male tiger tested positive for the virus. Arya, a 6-year-old female and Tanvir, an 11-year-old male are also exhibiting symptoms and presumed positive.

All three tigers are now in isolation and being cared for by the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. Zoo Knoxville said the tigers are alert, active and no longer exhibiting symptoms.

“Bashir was the only tiger treated for symptoms with anti-inflammatories and antibiotics and those have been discontinued. It was a mild disease so minimal treatment and while I’m not sure of the cost of the medications, they are not expensive,” said caretakers.

According to a release, “The tigers will be released from quarantine once they are symptom-free for 72 hours and either all diagnostic tests are negative or 14 days have passed since the last positive test in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Investigators are working to learn how the tigers became infected, but suspect an asymptomatically infected staff member working in close proximity to the tigers when caring for them could have exposed them to the virus.

No other animals at Zoo Knoxville have shown signs of illness, officials said.

“Zoo Knoxville’s safety protocols include the use of protective gear while caring for animals, and this was standard practice before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a release. “Mask and gloves have been protocol since the beginning of the pandemic, and we also reduced the amount of time staff were interacting with the tigers (i.e. training sessions, etc.) at that time as well. When we had a positive diagnosis we added face shields, Tyvek suits and shoe covers and the tigers are quarantined. We also limited the number of staff in the area since the positive diagnosis.”

A Zoo Knoxville official said regularly testing the tigers for SARS-CoV-2 is not advised due to the need to sedate the animals to administer the test.

Animal experts said no tigers have ever died due to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
As of Thursday, 20 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the red zone on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.

News

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

State

Voting surge expected on Election Day in Lincoln and Pulaski County despite early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
So far, more than 7,000 have voted early in Lincoln County and almost 16,000 in Pulaski County.

State

LIHEAP accepting applications for heating assistance starting Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Applications will be accepted from November 2, 2020, until December 11, 2020, or until funds are depleted.

Forecast

Frost Advisory tonight, nice Halloween ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The chilly temperatures continue tonight, but we look to warm back up just in time for Halloween!

Latest News

News

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
JACO Limo is a transportation company in London ranging from SUVs, vans, limousines, and motorcoaches.

State

Socially distanced Breeders' Cup set for this weekend in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The festivities start Sunday with a fireworks show. But, as we all know, we are in the middle of a pandemic and festival officials say we can still have a good time it’s just going to look and feel different.

News

‘There’s something for everybody’: City of Somerset opens new sensory park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Mayor Alan Keck approached the Pulaski County Library to ask them to lease their land to the city for the project.

News

Middlesboro Independent to continue virtual learning through at least November 6th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials will re-assess the situation next Thursday.

News

Nurse practitioner in Letcher County indicted in sexual abuse case involving underage boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Carrie Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing an underage boy beginning in mid-September of this year.