Third anonymous grand juror comes forward to ‘promote truth’ in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.

Two anonymous jurors have said through a legal team in recent weeks that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misled the public when he described his office’s findings into the Taylor shooting.

Three LMPD officers fired their weapons during a narcotics raid on Taylor’s Louisville apartment in March, leaving the 26-year-old woman bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway.

The jurors dispute Cameron’s claim that more charges than the three counts of wanton endangerment against former Det. Brett Hankison were available to them. They also said homicide charges were not explained to them, contradicting Cameron.

Friday, attorney Kevin Glogower’s office shared the following statement announcing the third juror has joined the motion to speak publicly about the grand jury proceedings, which typically are kept private:

“After much reflection, Anonymous Grand Juror #3 has joined Anonymous Grand Jurors #1 and #2 in promoting truth and transparency regarding the Breonna Taylor case. Anonymous Grand Juror #3 firmly supports the fact that no additional charges were allowed at the conclusion of their service. The legal team for the three Grand Jurors will continue to protect their anonymity and aid them in their courageous efforts.”

