Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre wants to help make yours and your loved one’s special day, one you will always remember. The theatre is now offering elopement and vow renewal experience packages.

Since March, the theatre has not been able to host performances, meaning lost revenue for the non-profit. So, the Tennessee Theatre is being flexible and getting creative to keep the community staple afloat.

It has been several decades since the theatre has offered its space to wedding ceremonies, but after having to cancel performances due to the ongoing pandemic, some free time has allowed the theatre to be a part of your big day.

“I love it when people can act quickly and just say ‘hey, let’s just take the plunge, we’ve been thinking about getting married -let’s do it’. So, yes to be able to bring joy and happiness to people in this time, that’s what the theatre is really good at in its regular operations of creating wonderful memories in that beautiful space, so this is a different way that we’re helping people create memories, but I know these memories will last a lifetime as well,” said Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock.

The following nuptial packages are available to book at the theatre:

Get Hitched -- $500

Up to 6 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, a witness, a photographer

Total event duration: 1.5 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)

Up to two (2) dressing rooms available for the happy couple

Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage

Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony

One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book

Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event

Tie the Knot -- $1,500

Up to 12 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, parents/grandparents, maid of honor/best man, guests or witnesses, photographer, etc.

Total event duration: 2.5 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)

Access to dressing rooms for wedding party

Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage

Up to 3 songs of your choice played via a speaker system, before or during the ceremony

Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony

One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book

Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event

Take the Plunge -- $3,000

Up to 24 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, extended family, the wedding party, guests, or witnesses, etc.

Total event duration: 3 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)

Access to dressing rooms for wedding party

Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage (seating provided for guests)

Music of your choice played via a speaker system, before, during, and/or after the ceremony

Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony

One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book

Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event

Your choice of one (1) limited edition Tennessee Theatre poster

One (1) vertical sign holiday ornament

Twenty-four (24) mini cupcakes, assorted flavors

Champagne (or non-alcoholic beverage) toast for all attendees

You can find more options for your ceremony and how to book a date here.

