Advertisement

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre.
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre wants to help make yours and your loved one’s special day, one you will always remember. The theatre is now offering elopement and vow renewal experience packages.

Since March, the theatre has not been able to host performances, meaning lost revenue for the non-profit. So, the Tennessee Theatre is being flexible and getting creative to keep the community staple afloat.

It has been several decades since the theatre has offered its space to wedding ceremonies, but after having to cancel performances due to the ongoing pandemic, some free time has allowed the theatre to be a part of your big day.

“I love it when people can act quickly and just say ‘hey, let’s just take the plunge, we’ve been thinking about getting married -let’s do it’. So, yes to be able to bring joy and happiness to people in this time, that’s what the theatre is really good at in its regular operations of creating wonderful memories in that beautiful space, so this is a different way that we’re helping people create memories, but I know these memories will last a lifetime as well,” said Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock.

The following nuptial packages are available to book at the theatre:

Get Hitched -- $500

  • Up to 6 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, a witness, a photographer
  • Total event duration: 1.5 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)
  • Up to two (2) dressing rooms available for the happy couple
  • Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage
  • Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony
  • One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book
  • Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event

Tie the Knot -- $1,500

  • Up to 12 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, parents/grandparents, maid of honor/best man, guests or witnesses, photographer, etc.
  • Total event duration: 2.5 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)
  • Access to dressing rooms for wedding party
  • Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage
  • Up to 3 songs of your choice played via a speaker system, before or during the ceremony
  • Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony
  • One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book
  • Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event

Take the Plunge -- $3,000

  • Up to 24 participants/attendees TOTAL. Example: the happy couple, an officiant, extended family, the wedding party, guests, or witnesses, etc.
  • Total event duration: 3 hours inclusive (from arrival to departure)
  • Access to dressing rooms for wedding party
  • Wedding ceremony in the Grand Lobby or on the Theatre stage (seating provided for guests)
  • Music of your choice played via a speaker system, before, during, and/or after the ceremony
  • Theatre stage, auditorium, and lobbies available for photography before or after the ceremony
  • One (1) copy of the full-color, 228-page Tennessee Theatre book
  • Custom message on lighted Theatre Marquee for the duration of your event
  • Your choice of one (1) limited edition Tennessee Theatre poster
  • One (1) vertical sign holiday ornament
  • Twenty-four (24) mini cupcakes, assorted flavors
  • Champagne (or non-alcoholic beverage) toast for all attendees

You can find more options for your ceremony and how to book a date here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

UofL engineering student creates design for 3D-printed COVID test swab

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
UofL senior Justin Gillham designed the prototype for a 3D-printed test swab, flexible, comfortable, and practical enough to pass through UofL’s clinical trials.

Regional

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 and Big Stone Gap native, dead at 49

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Miss America Organization confirmed her death in a social media post Wednesday night.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

News

McConnell and McGrath campaign in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

WATCH | How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Brick Oven has had a rollercoaster ride since its start.

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 4 hours ago
There was a call to action from Governor Andy Beshear Thursday after hearing about multiple large scale events still scheduled across the commonwealth for Halloween weekend.

News

“We tried to do it, caught a lot of resistance,” How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Brown said he feels the governor’s mandate puts all the weight on business owners' shoulders.

State

Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While the state has released guidance for kids trick-or-treating, Gov. Beshear is encouraging all adult Halloween parties to be canceled altogether.

State

Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor’s mother requesting special prosecutor in case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Allison Baker
Attorney General Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green and sits down with 13 News for a one-on-one interview.

News

Highway 80 in Floyd County back open after rock slide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
All four lanes of Highway 80 were closed for a time near the city of Martin in Floyd County.