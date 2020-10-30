Socially distanced Breeders' Cup set for this weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington, the horse capital of the world, is chomping at the bit as it will host the 2020 Breeders' Cup.

The launch of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Breeders' Cup Festival will start Sunday night at 6:30. Everyone coming out downtown is expected to stay in their car and maintain social distancing. (WKYT)

The festivities start Sunday with a fireworks show. But, as we all know, we are in the middle of a pandemic and festival officials say we can still have a good time it’s just going to look and feel different.

The launch of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Breeders' Cup Festival will start Sunday night at 6:30. Everyone coming out downtown is expected to stay in their car and maintain social distancing.

“The world is going to be looking at Lexington and Keeneland the Breeders' Cup,” said Kip Cornett, Breeders' Cup Festival chair. “We had to go from a festival, but we did very well to something that still had a celebratory nature that’s still going to be interesting and fun but we just can’t do it the way we love to do it.”

The weeklong festival leading up to the big races on November 6th and 7th will have to keep safety in mind. There will be 140 musicians playing throughout the festival roving around downtown from stage to stage to create social distancing.

The Feeders' Cup, where chefs whip up specialties from the 16 countries represented, will happen, but customers will be encouraged to take those meals home.

As for the track at Keeneland, it will look and sound a lot different from when it hosted five years ago. It went from having 96,000 fans over a two day period in 2015, fast forward to 2020, zero fans.

In 2015, the event brought in $63 million into the city. We won’t come close to reaching that number this year but city leaders hope to surpass that number in 2022. (WKYT)

“It’s disheartening. really we understand why we have to do it,” said Vince Gabbert, Vice President of Keeneland. “When you walk through there so few people here the facility lacks energy lookup people here to bring it to life.”

There will be three thousand guests allowed in. Those will be the jockeys trainers owners and other essentials workers. They will all have to get a COVID test prior to coming in.

Regardless of the hurdles, the 160 horses will run those 22 high stakes races, and the spotlight will be on Lexington.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to show the world what we’re all about and what makes Lexington special, and I know we will set the stage fantastically for 2022 when it returns,” Cornett said.

In 2015, the event brought in $63 million into the city. We won’t come close to reaching that number this year but city leaders hope to surpass that number in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.