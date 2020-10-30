Santa Train officials release locations for drive-up gift stations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After canceling the normal yearly event back in August due to COVID-19, officials with the Santa Train shared some good news Friday on their Facebook page.

In the post, they announced the locations for drive-up gift stations. Those stations, located at Food City stores in four counties along the normal route the train would normally take, will allow the elves to hand out presents from Santa.

The stores in our area are at Shelbiana in Pike County, Clintwood in Dickenson County, Virginia, St. Paul in Wise County. The event will take place on November 21st from 8-10 a.m.

Officials said in the post they will release more updates in the coming days on their social media channels.

