Rock slide closes part of Highway 80 in Floyd County

Rock slide that closed a portion of Ky. 80 in the town of Martin Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.
Rock slide that closed a portion of Ky. 80 in the town of Martin Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.(City of Martin Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the Martin Fire Department announced that part of Kentucky Highway 80 between the Martin McDonald’s and the intersection to Spur Bridge has been closed because of a rock slide.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Martin FD, Kentucky State Police Post#9 Pikeville are on scene of a Rockslide on KYRT-80 between Martin...

Posted by City of Martin, Kentucky Fire Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

According to District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all four lanes of KY-80 are shut down near the KY-122 exit, approximately between mile markers 8.8 and 9.2.

The KYTC advises those driving from Hindman to get off KY-80 at KY-122, those driving from Prestonsburg should get off on the KY-80 connector to KY-1428 and go through Martin to rejoin KY-80 via KY-122.

The fire department said that the State Highway Department has a crew on the way to being work to clear the slide.

It will take several hours to remove the rock and debris from the highway before it can re-open, according to Minnie Maintenance Superintendent Garland Rogers.

This story will be updated.

