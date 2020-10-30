Rock slide closes part of Highway 80 in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the Martin Fire Department announced that part of Kentucky Highway 80 between the Martin McDonald’s and the intersection to Spur Bridge has been closed because of a rock slide.

According to District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all four lanes of KY-80 are shut down near the KY-122 exit, approximately between mile markers 8.8 and 9.2.

The KYTC advises those driving from Hindman to get off KY-80 at KY-122, those driving from Prestonsburg should get off on the KY-80 connector to KY-1428 and go through Martin to rejoin KY-80 via KY-122.

The fire department said that the State Highway Department has a crew on the way to being work to clear the slide.

It will take several hours to remove the rock and debris from the highway before it can re-open, according to Minnie Maintenance Superintendent Garland Rogers.

This story will be updated.

