Researchers looking into T- Cell therapy to fight against COVID-19

This form of treatment could help high risk patients
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the pandemic began, Dr. Shannon Eaker has been studying stem cells and their relationship to the coronavirus.

Researchers across the country are now looking for ways to save the lives of high-risk patients using T-cell therapy.

This work shows that you can actually use t-cells, Cells that are in our bodies now post-infection, you can take those t-cells out and give them those to the patients and actually make them recover quicker," says Eaker.

T-cells are a type of white blood cell that help to fight off viruses.

Eaker says once a T-cell is taken from someone who recovered from the virus a copy can be created.

Those T-cells can be manufactured outside the body we, so we can grow those T-cells up and hopefully give them as a therapy one day. Maybe not just to the sickest people but maybe as a rollout to anyone that gets infected," Eaker explains.

Researchers also say a COVID-19 vaccine may be unsafe for those who are high risk because their immune system may not be strong enough to fight off a weaker version of the virus.

The T-cell therapy is now seeking approval from the FDA to start phase 1 of a trial.

For more information on research for T-cell therapy click here or here.

