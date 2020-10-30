Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pal Barger, the founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, has died at the age of 90.

A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed to CBS affiliate WJHL that Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes.

Barger had been in declining health for the past two years, according to the company.

After serving in the Air Force and earning a degree in business from East Tennessee State University, Barger opened the first Pal’s location in 1956 on Revere Street in Kingsport.

There are 30 Pal’s locations spread throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

His death even grabbed the attention of Gov. Bill Lee, who, in a tweet Thursday night, called Barger “a true Tennessean” who “will be greatly missed.”