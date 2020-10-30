Advertisement

On-Point Ballers fall league provides opportunity, exposure for girls

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Everyone’s dealt with the effects of COVID-19 for the past seven months, including opportunities cut short for student-athletes. But some organizations have stepped in to help athletes get exposure during the pandemic. On-Point Ballers did what they could, holding a fall league for girls in the area from the Booth Energy Center.

“It was really good to play and have some sort of normalcy in this weird time that we’re in," Alyssa Elswick said, a junior at Shelby Valley.

“Yes I think it was really good, because we streamed all the games live," Carla Booth said, who runs On-Point Ballers. "My husband was really good at promoting them with different highlight videos.”

In addition to live streaming the games, the organization also created player profiles for all of its participants online. The league gave girls in the area the opportunity to play against top competition.

“There’s plenty of girls here that helped me get better throughout the fall league," Kaylee Banks said, a junior at Letcher Central. "Playing girls that are obviously gonna go on to college and do amazing things, so that helped me a lot.”

Added to that, girls were able to get looks from college coaches, something a number of them missed out on this summer with a limited AAU season.

“Even with COVID, a lot of tournaments got shut down. We couldn’t see kids at all, it was all video. So it’s perfect," UPIKE women’s basketball coach Clifton Williams said. "You got to see them in person, and I loved the opportunity to come do it and work with them.”

“And having them watch your games. I mean there’s nothing better than having an actual college coach be like, ‘Yeah, this is what you need to fix,'" Lynndsey Cassell said, a Martin County junior that’s picked up five offers from playing in the league.

Though this was an adjustment made with the pandemic, it’s possible we could see more leagues like this in the future.

“So we plan on doing something similar to this in the spring. We hope, you know if things go well," Booth said.

Along with On-Point Ballers, Elite 80 WBB held its own fall league in which a number of Southeastern Kentucky girls participated in.

