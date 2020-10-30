Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Letcher County indicted in sexual abuse case involving underage boy

Carrie Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing an underage boy beginning in mid-September of this year.
Carrie Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing an underage boy beginning in mid-September of this year.(Letcher County Jail)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A grand jury in Letcher County indicted a nurse practitioner on charges relating to a sexual relationship with an underage boy.

Carrie Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing the boy beginning in mid-September of this year.

The indictment alleges she also tried to bribe a witness about her relationship with the boy.

She is also accused of trying to persuade the boy to tell others that no sexual relationship happened between them.

The grand jury also indicted Hall on charges relating to child pornography.

Hall was once employed by Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Center in Whitesburg.

WYMT reached out to CEO Mike Caudill and he told us he could not make any comment at this time.

Caudill did tell us that Hall no longer works at MCHC.

Hall was booked into the Letcher County Jail on Friday. We do not know when she is scheduled to appear in court.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed that Pal Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes.

News

Santa Train officials release locations for drive-up gift stations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those stations, located at Food City stores in four counties along the normal route the train would normally take, will allow the elves to hand out presents from Santa.

Regional

VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Buchanan County, 24 new cases in our area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

National

McDonald’s is finally bringing back the McRib

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Described as “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious,” the McRib first appeared on menus nearly 40 years ago.

Latest News

State

Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home sues her boyfriend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The officer who was shot while serving a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has filed a lawsuit against Taylor’s boyfriend.

State

UofL engineering student creates design for 3D-printed COVID test swab

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
UofL senior Justin Gillham designed the prototype for a 3D-printed test swab, flexible, comfortable, and practical enough to pass through UofL’s clinical trials.

Regional

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 and Big Stone Gap native, dead at 49

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Miss America Organization confirmed her death in a social media post Wednesday night.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

National

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre

News

McConnell and McGrath campaign in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11