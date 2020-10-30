Nurse practitioner in Letcher County indicted in sexual abuse case involving underage boy

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A grand jury in Letcher County indicted a nurse practitioner on charges relating to a sexual relationship with an underage boy.

Carrie Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing the boy beginning in mid-September of this year.

The indictment alleges she also tried to bribe a witness about her relationship with the boy.

She is also accused of trying to persuade the boy to tell others that no sexual relationship happened between them.

The grand jury also indicted Hall on charges relating to child pornography.

Hall was once employed by Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Center in Whitesburg.

WYMT reached out to CEO Mike Caudill and he told us he could not make any comment at this time.

Caudill did tell us that Hall no longer works at MCHC.

Hall was booked into the Letcher County Jail on Friday. We do not know when she is scheduled to appear in court.

