New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Hero’z opened its doors on Pikeville’s Second Street in early October, the owners knew it was a bold move.

“So we did run into a few things. But you didn’t discourage us. We just kept going and finding different ways. And we knew that it was gonna work out in the end," said Trenedy May, whose family owns the business. "We were just so blessed on how the city helped us and everything they’ve done to get us up and going.”

Now as Pike County fluctuates in and out of the red zone for COVID-19 incidences, the restaurant is working to keep everyone safe.

“One person handles only the monument and the orders. Then we have one person that does all of our cooking and food preparation. And then we have one of the employees that all they do is ice cream, shaved ice, and they’ll take out the orders to our customers,” May said.

With Gov. Andy Beshear’s most recent red zone recommendations for dining, the area is encouraged to stick to carry out and delivery to help keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

“Now that we have the phone numbers and we can do deliveries, we really encourage that, because of the growing numbers in the area,” May said.

He said his family’s business will do everything in its power to keep customers and workers from catching COVID-19, extending efforts to allow customers to pick up orders, or deliver to downtown destinations. The interior is also organized for social distancing.

“You try to make it as convenient as possible because we know people want to get out and they want to eat things," May said. "But at the same time, we have to care for our employees and our other customers.”

According to May, everyone has been understanding of the restrictions in place and, though some things have slowed down business, he is glad to see people still enjoying the food.

“So, we do have to adapt," he said. "And that’s been a thing that we’re constantly adapting.”

Calling ahead to (606)235-3112 is the best way to order from the menu, which includes a favorite from May’s grandmother’s “famous” chili. He said the hot dog with chili is a favorite of many people in the Belfry area where the family has a similar restaurant.

