‘Mitch McConnel has his head stuck in 1985’: Amy McGrath discusses future of Kentucky with voters in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath made a stop in Pikeville Thursday, campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Joined at the Pikeville City Park by dozens of supporters, McGrath said it is time for a change in Kentucky.

“Mitch McConnel has his head stuck in 1985,” McGrath said. “Mitch McConnell, in the next six years, is not going to do anything different than what he’s done in the last 36. And how’s it going for you?”

According to McGrath, McConnell’s seven-term run in the Senate has been less than fruitful for the people of Eastern Kentucky. She said creating a better, brighter future for the region means investing in the people of Kentucky through education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“It will not get better. That’s the concern that I have. And it needs to be done now. Frankly, it needed to be done 20 years ago. But you had Mitch McConnell 20 years ago," she said. "We have an opportunity here. We have a real opportunity here.”

She said bringing the region into the 21st century is the only way to create a sustainable economy for its people. Her supporters agreed, saying they are ready for a change.

“She has a vision for her state. Particularly Eastern Kentucky," said supporter Brandis Bradley. “I’m 38 years old. Mitch McConnel has been our senator most of my life. I’ve never seen the man’s face in person.”

Many believe the election is bigger than Kentucky, saying it will prove important for the nation as a whole.

“There needs to be change at some point and I feel like now’s a good time for it,” said University of Pikeville student Nolan Fernandes.

Fernandes, who is originally from California, said the votes in Kentucky will impact the nation and what McGrath has to offer will be “hard to beat.”

If elected, McGrath said she will make sure the people of Kentucky have the things they need. From helping to bring the commonwealth out of the economic impact of the pandemic, to helping families obtain or keep their health insurance.

“Every time I do an event like this, someone will come up to me and say- tell me their story of how much they’re paying for prescription medication. Or they’ll tell me a story about how they can’t afford healthcare," McGrath said. “People are very worried about jobs. They just want good-quality jobs for their family. They love it here. It’s beautiful here. They don’t want to leave and commute three hours somewhere else.”

She said, though it is impossible to know how things will turn out, she is happy to see the response of Eastern Kentuckians during this election season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.