Middlesboro Independent to continue virtual learning through at least November 6th
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Another mountain school district will continue virtual learning for a while longer due to its status as a red zone county on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.
Officials with Middlesboro Independent Schools posted on their Facebook page Friday they made the decision after consulting with the Bell County Health Department.
Leaders will re-assess the situation next Thursday.
