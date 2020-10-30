Advertisement

Middlesboro Independent to continue virtual learning through at least November 6th

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Another mountain school district will continue virtual learning for a while longer due to its status as a red zone county on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Officials with Middlesboro Independent Schools posted on their Facebook page Friday they made the decision after consulting with the Bell County Health Department.

Leaders will re-assess the situation next Thursday.

