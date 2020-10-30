McDonald’s is finally bringing back the McRib

(CNN) - New York (CNN Business) McDonald’s McRib is coming back. And this time, it’s going nationwide.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the fast-food chain is making the fan-favorite sandwich available at all of its 14,400 US restaurants when it hits menus on December 2nd.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

In previous years, the McRib was sold at only some locations, which sparked excitement and subsequent long lines — a no-no in this time of social distancing.

Described as “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious,” the McRib first appeared on menus nearly 40 years ago. The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce. The price varies by location.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.