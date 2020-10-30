Advertisement

McDonald’s is finally bringing back the McRib

(WILX)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York (CNN Business) McDonald’s McRib is coming back. And this time, it’s going nationwide.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the fast-food chain is making the fan-favorite sandwich available at all of its 14,400 US restaurants when it hits menus on December 2nd.

In previous years, the McRib was sold at only some locations, which sparked excitement and subsequent long lines — a no-no in this time of social distancing.

Described as “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious,” the McRib first appeared on menus nearly 40 years ago. The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce. The price varies by location.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

National

Kennedy cousin Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A retrial would have presented several difficulties for prosecutors.

National

RAW: Earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Buildings were demolished in the Turkish city of Izmir by Friday's earthquake.

Regional

Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed that Pal Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes.

News

Santa Train officials release locations for drive-up gift stations

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those stations, located at Food City stores in four counties along the normal route the train would normally take, will allow the elves to hand out presents from Santa.

Latest News

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

Regional

VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Buchanan County, 24 new cases in our area

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

National

Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.