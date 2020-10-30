Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Kentucky Coronavirus
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and two new deaths on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported Kott County’s fifth death Friday. The death was a 75-year-old woman. The county also has seven new cases bringing the total to 356 with 181 of those active. Lee County has one new case bringing the total to 136 with 102 of those active. Leslie County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 132 with 69 of those active. There are four new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 309 with 151 of those active. There is one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 93 with 44 of those active. Perry County has 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 545 with 177 of those active. Wolfe County has four new cases bringing the total to 70 with 28 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Rockcastle County’s fifth death. The death was a 99-year-old woman and a resident of Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. Health officials also reported five new cases in the county with one of those being from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. This brings the county’s total to 273 with 66 of those active. Jackson County reported 15 new cases and one probable case bringing the total to 299 with 102 of those active. There are 16 new cases and seven probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 530 with 181 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 46 new cases surpassing more than 1,500 total COVID-19 cases. The county has 1,502 total cases with 630 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 731 with 87 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure. Health officials say if you were at Mike’s Barber Shop on 705 Main Street in Williamsburg between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 or Wednesday, October 21 for more than 15 minutes you may have been exposed to the virus.

Whitley County health officials also reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 869.

The Martin County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 230 with 96 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 180 with 36 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 885 with 182 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 622.

