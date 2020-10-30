LIHEAP accepting applications for heating assistance starting Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Action Agencies will begin accepting applications for the Subsidy Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted from November 2, 2020, until December 11, 2020, or until funds are depleted.

In order to apply, qualified residents should call the local outreach office in one of the 23 Community Action Agencies located across the state.

The Subsidy Component is structured to provide aid to low-income Kentuckians offset home heating costs based on a household’s income and fuel type. Benefits are paid in the form of a voucher to the primary fuel vendor.

“As we head into the winter LIHEAP program will provide much needed security for thousands of Kentucky households. This year it will be even more important for those affected by the COVID pandemic.” Executive Director of Community Action Kentucky Roger McCann said.

The Community Action Agencies provide special accommodations, changing locations and times for the safety of applicants. Safety protocols may change by county.

The documentation below is required in order to apply.

- Proof of Social Security Number of Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the prior month.

- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent or a statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-pay Electric program.

- The account number and name of the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

