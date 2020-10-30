Advertisement

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services

JACO Limo is a transportation company in London ranging from SUVs, vans, limousines, and motorcoaches.
By Madison Pergrem
Oct. 30, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) -

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses differently across the region including the private transportation industry.

Nick Lopez, Vice President of Operations, says initially they had to lay off everyone in the office but now they are getting back on track.

“There was a slow down for everyone involved in chauffeuring from about March through about really July and then it picked up pretty good from there. Now we have folks who are doing about 50 something hours a week in some capacity,” said Lopez.

When the pandemic hit, it did impact the company when it came to prom rides but weddings are a different story.

“In the Eastern Kentucky market, we service limo trips in particular for parties and events. We do proms when prom is happening and we do a lot of weddings. We do a lot a date nights when folks go from London to Lexington," said Lopez. "Since really April on we’ve had a nice handful of weddings that have come through every month. Smaller in gatherings but we still have a lot of limo trips where people have weddings and they still want to experience that with her spouse. "

A rebound not as big in the bigger vehicles but those in smaller numbers. As they find positives throughout the situation.

“People can only afford to pay so much so you just can’t recoup those costs and you just have to understand to keep moving,” said Lopez. "You find new ways to build and develop that allow you to come out of it stronger. "

The company also has locations in Lexington, Louisville, Knoxville, and Cincinnati.

