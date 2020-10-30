Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,941 new cases and 15 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

At least 105,242 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,476.

18,407 people have recovered from the virus.

2,023,998 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is now at 6.19%.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

10.30.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.30.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the pandemic continuing to change things for small businesses, HERO'Z in Pikeville is rolling with the punches after only weeks of opening.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Somerset opens new sensory park - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County at 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

USDA Rural Development awards loans and grants in Harlan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The City of Evarts also received a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to buy two new trucks for its police department.

State

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

News

Early voting at 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A 110-year-old tunnel is being reopened to help extend a trail in Letcher County.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
As of Thursday, 20 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the red zone on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.