Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,941 new cases and 15 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

At least 105,242 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,476.

18,407 people have recovered from the virus.

2,023,998 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is now at 6.19%.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

10.30.2020 COVID-19 Update (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.