Frost Advisory tonight, nice Halloween ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The chilly temperatures continue tonight, but we look to warm back up just in time for Halloween! We have a Frost Advisory out for Eastern Kentucky starting at midnight and lasting until 10 a.m. Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s tonight. Protect those sensitive plants! Clouds will also continue to move out of the mountains slowly throughout the overnight hours.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns for your Halloween! Highs will get into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but clouds start to increase later Saturday night into Sunday as our next system moves into the mountains. That cloud cover will allow temperatures to only drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Sunday but we’ll see that early in the day as temperatures drop behind the cold front moving through. This cold front will bring us some clouds and maybe a few stray rain chances. Overnight lows will plummet into the upper 20s Sunday night into early Monday morning. Due to the cold temperatures, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the region. This will run overnight Sunday into the morning hours Monday.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Monday and sticks around for the new workweek! Highs will only get into the mid to upper 40s Monday with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

We will be on a much-needed dry stretch heading into the rest of the week. Highs will get back into the 50s Tuesday and back into the 60s by Wednesday. We have lots of sunshine in-store next week!

