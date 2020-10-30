Corbin, Paintsville punch their tickets to state volleyball tournament

(WYMT) - Two more state volleyball tickets were punched in the Mountains on Thursday evening. In the 13th Region, Corbin won its fourth straight title, taking down Whitley County down in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-20).

For the fourth time in a row your 13th Region Champions— the Corbin Redhounds!! pic.twitter.com/wnEiMbMeJg — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) October 30, 2020

The Lady Redhounds will head to Henry Clay on Monday, November 2 for the semi-state round. Corbin’s Chloe Adams won Tournament MVP.

In the 15th Region, Paintsville and Pikeville battled back and forth. But in the end, the Lady Tigers took home their third title in four years (25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10).

FINAL: @PaintsvilleVB takes the 15th Region crown in 5 sets over Pikeville. Final set, 15-11. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/B0gvlJm6Hh — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) October 30, 2020

The Lady Tigers will head up the road to face Russell in the semi-state round on Monday, November 2.

