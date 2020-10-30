Advertisement

Corbin, Paintsville punch their tickets to state volleyball tournament

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Two more state volleyball tickets were punched in the Mountains on Thursday evening. In the 13th Region, Corbin won its fourth straight title, taking down Whitley County down in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-20).

The Lady Redhounds will head to Henry Clay on Monday, November 2 for the semi-state round. Corbin’s Chloe Adams won Tournament MVP.

In the 15th Region, Paintsville and Pikeville battled back and forth. But in the end, the Lady Tigers took home their third title in four years (25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10).

The Lady Tigers will head up the road to face Russell in the semi-state round on Monday, November 2.

