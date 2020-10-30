Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to Breonna Taylor’s mother requesting special prosecutor in case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron stopped in Bowling Green on Thursday to visit the Barren River Child Advocacy Center. Cameron spoke with 13 News about a range of topics, including the latest news from Breonna Taylor’s mother.

Q: I want to look at things happening over in Louisville. Are you satisfied with the outcome in the Bronner Taylor case? And also what are your thoughts on Breonna Taylor’s mother requesting a special prosecutor?

A: “Well, let me say there’s not there’s nothing to be sort of satisfied about in terms of the outcome. This is a tragedy. And I’ve said that from the very beginning, Breonna Taylor, was someone who was very, in many ways, held the family together and was someone who’s very loyal to her family and was trying to do everything she could to progress in her professional career.”

"So it is sad that she lost her life. And it is a tragedy, as I’ve said so many times before. But the responsibility as the prosecutor here is really to make sure that we look for all of the facts and get all of the information. Before we make an assessment and present that information to the grand jury.

"What happened in the early morning hours of March 13, was that in an attempt to execute a search warrant, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove tried to enter Breonna Taylor's apartment, and as soon as they tried a shot was fired by Kenneth Walker, and they returned fire."

And so I speak specifically about Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrave because they returned fire after having been fired upon and their their firing was justified. The unfortunate and tragedy here is that Breonna Taylor was hit by that returned fire, as you know, we are prosecuting or going forward in the prosecution of another officer that was there that evening."

“But there is no winners, or in terms of this case. I mean, it is a sad case. It’s been a, a tough process. And look, I understand Miss Palmer and her her feelings. And obviously I cannot imagine that the pain that she she feels daily, that she’s lost her daughter, again, someone who was a pillar of that family, and as a pillar of the black community. So I completely understand it. But my responsibility and job as the prosecutor is to make sure that the facts are presented to the grand jury, we made the recommendation as it relates to wanton endangerment to this other officer.”

“But it was not our judgment that there should be other charges that the grand jury should be advised of, keep in mind that the grand jury can, you know, as an independent body, bring up other questions or other issues. But I fully take responsibility for the recommendation that we made. Because based on the facts, that was the appropriate recommendation to make.”

“I know, I will take a lot of criticism for that. And I understand that, but that’s what you end up having to do when you’re in this role as attorney general. And you know that not everybody is going to be happy with your decision. And I have to to live with that. But we did the right thing in this process and will continue to stand up for the truth.”

