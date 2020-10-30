37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

“Michael is someone that fought for our country. He has done tours in Afghanistan,” said Michael Keene’s boss and friend Ida Kohl.

Sergeant Michael Keene was an Army veteran, technician, and a father.

“This was a big strong guy. Someone that you would think that would be able to fight against COVID,” Kohl said.

Keene’s tools are still set up at his work station at Audi Lexington. His coworkers shared nothing but praise for him.

“There was never a bad moment. He was always happy, always positive. If you needed help he was always there for you,” Keene’s coworker Kevin Adam said.

This loss is hard for his work family, but his actual family is still fighting another battle. Keene left behind a wife, one-year-old daughter, and a son... who was born premature just two days before Keene died.

“She had to have an emergency C-section. Baby Wesson is still in the NICU and she is still waiting for all the test results and to see what his outcome will be as well,” Kohl said.

Keene was the sole provider for his growing family. That’s why his friends started an online fundraiser to help with hospital bills for him and his son, along with any future needs.

“It obviously means a lot to us and I’m sure it means even more to his family,” Adam said.

They’re hoping Sergeant Michael Keene is not just remembered, but honored.

“Michael is a person. He’s not a number,” Kohl said.

You can click here to visit the GoFundMe for Keene’s family.

