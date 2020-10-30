110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A 110-year-old tunnel is being reopened in Letcher County.

Through a tourism commission, the City of Whitesburg is planning to extend Tanglewood Trail by using the old L&N Railroad tunnel. Ranging 347 feet long, the tunnel is currently being emptied out for a gravel road to be put through.

“It’s part of the big picture, I guess you would say, in tourism for Letcher County. You know, we have several attractions in Letcher County that people across the state are just now learning about.” Whitesburg City Manager Chris Caudill said.

One of those attractions is the Pine Mountain Trail, which the Tanglewood Trail will connect to by use of the tunnel. Caudill says they hope to have the tunnel finished and ready to go by Spring 2021.

