Advertisement

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A 110-year-old tunnel is being reopened in Letcher County.

Through a tourism commission, the City of Whitesburg is planning to extend Tanglewood Trail by using the old L&N Railroad tunnel. Ranging 347 feet long, the tunnel is currently being emptied out for a gravel road to be put through.

“It’s part of the big picture, I guess you would say, in tourism for Letcher County. You know, we have several attractions in Letcher County that people across the state are just now learning about.” Whitesburg City Manager Chris Caudill said.

One of those attractions is the Pine Mountain Trail, which the Tanglewood Trail will connect to by use of the tunnel. Caudill says they hope to have the tunnel finished and ready to go by Spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Pike County restaurant 'constantly adapting’ through red zone concerns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
With the pandemic continuing to change things for small businesses, HERO'Z in Pikeville is rolling with the punches after only weeks of opening.

State

Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting private transportation services at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Somerset opens new sensory park - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

110-year-old tunnel reopened in Letcher County at 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

USDA Rural Development awards loans and grants in Harlan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The City of Evarts also received a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to buy two new trucks for its police department.

State

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

News

Early voting at 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
As of Thursday, 20 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the red zone on the state COVID-19 incidence rate map.