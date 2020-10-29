Advertisement

Zeta remnants move out, cooling off Friday

WYMT Scattered Showers
WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue as Zeta moves out of our region throughout the overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers are possible throughout the overnight hours and maybe a little bit into the early morning hours Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

We’ll start your Friday with some stray rain chances and cloudy skies. We will clear out and cool off throughout the day. Highs will only get into the upper 40s to lower 50s. By the later afternoon/early evening hours, we should see sunshine! It’ll be a chilly night for some Friday night football, so make sure to wear a jacket! Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s to lower 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will see those mostly sunny skies Saturday with clouds increasing late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows look to only drop into the lower 50s.

For your trick-or-treating forecast, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with clear skies! A little cool but overall not bad.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing clouds and maybe a stray rain chance or two. Most of us will stay on the dry side. This front will bring us very cold air. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s!

Extended Forecast

It will be a cold start to the workweek! Highs will only get into the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

The good news is we will see drier weather and plenty of sunshine throughout the week as high pressure dominates the mountains!

Highs will get back into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6:30AM Forecast - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Mountain News This Morning 6 a.m. Top Stories - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5AM Forecast - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Showers, gloomy conditions continue throughout Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for counties along the Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia border.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 28, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, flooding possible through Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as heavy rain falls tonight and throughout the day Thursday.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:18 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 27, 2020

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30