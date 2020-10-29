Zeta remnants move out, cooling off Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue as Zeta moves out of our region throughout the overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers are possible throughout the overnight hours and maybe a little bit into the early morning hours Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

We’ll start your Friday with some stray rain chances and cloudy skies. We will clear out and cool off throughout the day. Highs will only get into the upper 40s to lower 50s. By the later afternoon/early evening hours, we should see sunshine! It’ll be a chilly night for some Friday night football, so make sure to wear a jacket! Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s to lower 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will see those mostly sunny skies Saturday with clouds increasing late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows look to only drop into the lower 50s.

For your trick-or-treating forecast, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with clear skies! A little cool but overall not bad.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing clouds and maybe a stray rain chance or two. Most of us will stay on the dry side. This front will bring us very cold air. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s!

Extended Forecast

It will be a cold start to the workweek! Highs will only get into the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

The good news is we will see drier weather and plenty of sunshine throughout the week as high pressure dominates the mountains!

Highs will get back into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the 40s.

