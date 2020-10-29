Advertisement

Wolfe County wins first 14th Region volleyball title in program history

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The sweep didn’t do the match justice, but Wolfe County doesn’t care. The program celebrated its first 14th Region championship in program history over Knott Central.

The Lady Wolves won 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-20) in the title game. Though they just won their first region title, Wolfe County has won four 14th Region All ‘A’ titles and five 55th District championships.

“Our program fought so hard to build and build and like I said, continuously build on championship people first. And I’m just glad this is over, I’m glad we got this one out of the way to we can help a lot more kids man. So I’m extremely glad for my kids right now," Wolfe County head volleyball coach Ben White said. "To watch them celebrate all their hard work out there, it almost puts me in an emotional state. In fact, I’m about to get that way right now.”

Senior Hailey Stone won the Tournament MVP for the Lady Wolves. Ginger Johnson, Elizabeth Stokes and Averie Brownell were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Wolves will host the winner of the 9th Region. Notre Dame and Ryle play for the 9th Region title on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Holmes High School.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wolfe County wins first-ever volleyball region title

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wolfe County wins first-ever volleyball region title

Sports

Chasing after a dream: South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan signs with UK Track & Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
McCowan committed to Kentucky in September.

Sports

WYMT Mountain Sports at 6

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

COVID-19 cancelations continue across the mountains

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Football games canceled in the mountains.

Latest News

Sports

13th and 15th Region semifinals set; Wolfe County and Knott Central to meet in 14th Region volleyball final

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The region volleyball tournaments in the Mountains run through Thursday.

Sports

Johnson Central, Pikeville move on to 15th Region semifinals

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Johnson Central, Pikeville move on to 15th Region semifinals

Sports

Gran compares Gatewood’s huddle presence to Stephen Johnson

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Gatewood ran the ball 3 times for 6 yards and finished 1/4 for 12 yards at Missouri.

Sports

Morgan County snaps streak, earns Team of the Week

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Cougars snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to the 2018 season.

Sports

KHSAA state volleyball tournament moving to George Rogers Clark

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The state quarterfinals will be played November 6 with the semis and title match on November 7.

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Cory Sanning
All four have been training for this moment for years.