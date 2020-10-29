Wolfe County wins first 14th Region volleyball title in program history

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The sweep didn’t do the match justice, but Wolfe County doesn’t care. The program celebrated its first 14th Region championship in program history over Knott Central.

The Lady Wolves won 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-20) in the title game. Though they just won their first region title, Wolfe County has won four 14th Region All ‘A’ titles and five 55th District championships.

“Our program fought so hard to build and build and like I said, continuously build on championship people first. And I’m just glad this is over, I’m glad we got this one out of the way to we can help a lot more kids man. So I’m extremely glad for my kids right now," Wolfe County head volleyball coach Ben White said. "To watch them celebrate all their hard work out there, it almost puts me in an emotional state. In fact, I’m about to get that way right now.”

Senior Hailey Stone won the Tournament MVP for the Lady Wolves. Ginger Johnson, Elizabeth Stokes and Averie Brownell were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Wolves will host the winner of the 9th Region. Notre Dame and Ryle play for the 9th Region title on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Holmes High School.

