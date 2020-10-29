Advertisement

‘We think we got it all’: Virginia Moore recovering after uterine cancer battle

By Gray Media
Oct. 28, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter Virginia Moore shared a positive update on her battle with uterine cancer in a recorded message during the governor’s daily press briefing on Wednesday.

Moore said she was treated at the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville and is doing “very well.”

“They took fabulous care of me. They were able to get all of the cancer out. So at this point, they will just be following me for the next five years to make sure cancer stays at bay, but we think we got it all,” Moore said.

She then turned her focus to urging Kentuckians, especially women, to have regular check-ups, mammograms, and pap smears.

Moore explained that the tumor found on her uterus was invasive but just shy of being so large that she would have to endure cancer treatment following surgery.

“If I had waited a little bit longer, I would definitely be in treatment,” she said.

