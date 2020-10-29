Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces third-highest case total, positivity rate sits at 6.04%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COIVD-19 new conference Thursday.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,821 new cases and 19 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is now at 6.04%.

At least 103,305 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,461.

18,277 people have recovered from the virus.

1,987,572 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/29
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/29(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, steps in to help recovering addicts land a job.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 256,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

Kentucky lawmakers working to resolve unemployment claims from March

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers were told that thousands of people still have unresolved unemployment claims, but officials believe they are close to resolving some of them.

News

Heavy equipment stolen in Indiana recovered in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Heavy equipment recovered in Laurel County

Latest News

Forecast

Zeta remnants move out, cooling off Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers continue as Zeta moves out of our region throughout the overnight hours.

News

New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR

News

SOAR 2020 Summit recap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The SOAR Summit had a slightly different look this year as it was held virtually.

News

Mountain Parkway Bridge expansion begins in Morgan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Morgan County segment begins on the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

News

Three arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

News

Watch: 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.