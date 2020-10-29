Gov. Beshear announces third-highest case total, positivity rate sits at 6.04%
FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COIVD-19 new conference Thursday.
The governor announced 1,821 new cases and 19 new deaths in Kentucky.
The positivity rate is now at 6.04%.
At least 103,305 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,461.
18,277 people have recovered from the virus.
1,987,572 Kentuckians have received tests.
