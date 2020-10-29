Gov. Beshear announces third-highest case total, positivity rate sits at 6.04%

FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COIVD-19 new conference Thursday.

The governor announced 1,821 new cases and 19 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is now at 6.04%.

At least 103,305 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,461.

18,277 people have recovered from the virus.

1,987,572 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

