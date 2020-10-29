Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Mitch McConnel has his head stuck in 1985’: Amy McGrath discusses future of Kentucky with voters in Pike County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Amy McGrath made a stop in Eastern Kentucky Thursday, meeting with supporters ahead of Tuesday's election.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Amy McGrath discusses future of Kentucky with Pike County voters- 4p.m.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

News

Amy McGrath discusses future of Kentucky with Pike County voters- 6 p.m.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

State

Kentucky court won’t reduce jury award in Rand Paul attack

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld an award of nearly $600,000 against Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor, who injured the lawmaker in a 2017 dispute over lawncare.

News

Soapy J’s turns into Spooky J’s for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Spooky J's Halloween event

News

Senator McConnell Campaigns in Leslie County 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6