Three arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing trailer.

It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

The trailer has since been returned and two arrests have been made.

Wednesday, around 11 a.m., workers at the health department were getting ready for testing to start for the day when they realized the trailer was gone.

A generator, heater, nurse cart and PPE were inside the trailer that was taken, according to Public Health Director Allison Napier. All in all, she says around $5,000 worth of property was stolen.

This photo showing the people whole took the trailer spray pained the outside, hiding the health department logo:

Security cameras at the health department caught these photos, helping investigators figure out who was involved:

There have been three arrests, according to Mt. Sterling police.

Edward Walters is charged with theft by unlawful taking of over $500 and less than $10,000. Jason Cunagin is charged with receiving stolen property and three counts for a felon in possession of a firearm.

Austin Walters is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking of over $500 and tampering with physical evidence.

We’re told Cunagin has not yet been jailed due to exposure to COVID-19.

“If you’re going to interfere with the testing, then it’s interfering with the safety of the community because we’re unable to identify if people are positive or negative for COVID,” Napier said.

The trailer has since been returned to the health department. Napier says testing was able to continue while the trailer was gone.

