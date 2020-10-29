SOAR 2020 Summit recap

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

The 2020 Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit kicked off on Thursday and was held virtually.

“It demonstrates the capabilities that we are developing in this region that will be marketable on the world stage for the first time,” said Congressman Hal Rogers. “To attain success you have to pull together in the same direction. All of us have to be on the same team with the same goal and that’s what the summits and soar represent.”

Keynote speakers in Somerset, the Governor in Frankfort, and the rest were stories showing what is taking shape throughout the region.

“Just last week we had the grand opening of App Harvest in Morehead which will bring 300 jobs to the region and is the first step to make Kentucky the agrotech capitol of the world," said Governor Beshear.

Congressman Hal Rogers announced two healthcare grants both more than 4 million dollars for Pikeville Medical Center and Kings Daughter medical facility.

“The health systems that we have are under real dire need with some unknowns out there. We don’t know where this thing is going so you better be prepared,” said Congressman Rogers.

Another topic discussed is the Kentucky Wired project.

Jamie Link, Kentucky Wired Executive Director, says the project is projected to be complete by spring 2021.

“I think in today’s world broadband infrastructure is vital for healthcare, for education, for economic development, for business operations just like water and sewer is in this project was envisioned to bring that service all across the Commonwealth.”

Congressman Rogers concluded that his hope is to find confidence in ourselves and to turn our advantages throughout the region into prosperity for the future.

“We have some very talented people that are backed with funding that are making some good things happen and you ain’t seen nothing yet,” said Congressman Rogers.

This was the 7th annual SOAR Summit.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.