Soapy J’s turns into Spooky J’s for Halloween

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

Halloween, like businesses, has been effected heavily during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s not a lot of in person Halloween opportunities this season and if there a lot of people don’t feel safe going,” said Celia Shoffner.

One business in Middlesboro decided to combine the two, taking advantage of their low contact atmosphere.

“Customers are able to come in here in their cars and stay socially distant but still be terrified from the comfort of their own car,” said Shoffner.

Soapy J’s is changing their name to Spooky J’s for the weekend. The car wash has been turned into a haunted house providing scares and thrills in a low risk environment.￼

“We have fire. We have clowns￼,” said Shoffner. “We have created the perfect playlist that would scare anybody just listening to it. We have the Middlesboro little theater. Their organization is going to be here in full costume.”

The event also allows the group to get out and participate in the community.￼

“We wanted to reach out to the little theater because during COVID-19 they’re not able to have productions,” said Shoffner.

The car wash is opened from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“The event is $25 cash only. But you get the $20 car wash so technically that’s only five dollars to be absolutely terrified,” said Shoffner.

Customers are asked to enter the car wash from the north bound lane on U.S. 23.

