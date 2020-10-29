Advertisement

Soapy J’s turns into Spooky J’s for Halloween

By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

Halloween, like businesses, has been effected heavily during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s not a lot of in person Halloween opportunities this season and if there a lot of people don’t feel safe going,” said Celia Shoffner.

One business in Middlesboro decided to combine the two, taking advantage of their low contact atmosphere.

“Customers are able to come in here in their cars and stay socially distant but still be terrified from the comfort of their own car,” said Shoffner.

Soapy J’s is changing their name to Spooky J’s for the weekend. The car wash has been turned into a haunted house providing scares and thrills in a low risk environment.￼

“We have fire. We have clowns￼,” said Shoffner. “We have created the perfect playlist that would scare anybody just listening to it. We have the Middlesboro little theater. Their organization is going to be here in full costume.”

The event also allows the group to get out and participate in the community.￼

“We wanted to reach out to the little theater because during COVID-19 they’re not able to have productions,” said Shoffner.

The car wash is opened from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“The event is $25 cash only. But you get the $20 car wash so technically that’s only five dollars to be absolutely terrified,” said Shoffner.

Customers are asked to enter the car wash from the north bound lane on U.S. 23.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Soapy J's turns in 'Spooky J's' for Halloween - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Halloween Walk in Williamsburg

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A Charlie Brown themed Halloween walk is happening in Williamsburg till October 30th.

News

Ky. Supreme Court issues COVID-19 red zone guidelines

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Supreme Court of Kentucky has issued new guidelines to the state court system for COVID-19 precautions in red zone areas as cases surge.

News

Senator Mitch McConnell hosts campaign rally in Leslie County just days before the election

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Just five days before the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosted a campaign rally in Leslie County.

News

Haunted car wash 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Many counties across the mountains are in the red zone due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

News

Kentucky Association of Counties names Judge Executive Regan Taylor as President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, new president of the KACO