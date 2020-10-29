Severe Weather Alert Day: Flooding possible as showers and storms continue throughout the day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as heavy rain falls throughout the day.

Today and Tonight

A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for counties along the Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia border.

We will be seeing showers due to two separate systems today. This morning we will see remnants from Zeta move through causing some soggy weather in our southeastern counties. We will also see heavy showers associated with a front moving through, affecting counties more to our north. There may be slight gaps between the two systems causing short rain breaks this morning, but they will not last long.

Make sure to follow your weather safety! Keep an eye out for any further watches and warnings that could be issued, take flooding precautions if you live near a stream or creek, and remember to never drive through a flooded roadway!

Although we will see heavier showers at times, overall they do look to stay mainly on the lighter side. A general 1-2″ will fall through Thursday night. The last line of showers from the front will move through this evening, allowing for some light lingering showers overnight and into Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances continue early Friday morning, but overall we should dry out. We’ll hang onto those clouds for most of the day with highs only getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you think the high sounds chilly, prepare to get really cold overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-30s!

Saturday morning will be very nippy, but we warm up throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will return for your Holiday, as well! Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for trick or treating and will drop into the upper 40s for overnight lows.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing us a few clouds and a big cool down. We could see a stray rain chance or two, but I think most of us remain dry. Highs will remain in the upper 50s, but the cool air arrives later in the evening and allows overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s!

With temperatures being so cold in the morning, we will probably see some frost early. Get out the comfy hoodies and long sleeves, as highs on Monday will only get into the mid-40s with overnight lows in the low 30s. The good news is dry weather and sunshine continue Monday and throughout the first half of the new week!

