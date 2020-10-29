Advertisement

Senator Mitch McConnell hosts campaign rally in Leslie County just days before the election

Senator Mitch McConnell campaigns in Leslie County
Senator Mitch McConnell campaigns in Leslie County(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Just five days before the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosted a campaign rally in Leslie County.

The senator has made many stops across our region in the last few months during his tour to thank health care workers, but Thursday was his first rally in the mountains.

In front of a full house at the Bobby Osborne Pavilion, McConnell took aim at his opponent Amy McGrath calling her out, for calling America an embarrassment.

“I think the differences between my opponent and me are pretty clear. The other day she called America an embarrassment. America is not an embarrassment it’s the greatest country in the world," said Senator McConnell.

McConnell went on to say this election is more important than any other. He said he has never seen such a vast divide between the Republicans and Democrats in his lifetime.

“They want to change America into something it’s never been. America is never going to be a socialist state. We’re not gonna admit new states and take away the influence of states like Kentucky that we have now. We’re not going to do those kinds of things as long as we can defeat them next Tuesday," said McConnell.

He called the Democrats and McGrath a group of radicals who want to tear America down.

McConnell went on to say if McGrath were to be elected she would make Chuck Schumer from New York the Senate Majority Leader taking opportunities away from Kentucky.

“She’s one of the Washington costal elites even though she happens to be running in Kentucky. What I guarantee to Kentuckians is they’ll still be able to punch above their weight. I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California. I look out for middle America and Kentucky," said McConnell.

The senator also discussed the CARES Act and the funding it has brought to Eastern Kentucky as well as the coronavirus pandemic and his attempts to pass another stimulus relief package.

McConnell did promise his supporters a vaccine for COVID-19 will be coming within the next few months.

“We’re going to get to a vaccine either late this year or early next year and kill the virus once and for all," McConnell said.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Soapy J’s turns into Spooky J’s for Halloween

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Spooky J's Halloween event

News

SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Soapy J's turns in 'Spooky J's' for Halloween - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Halloween Walk in Williamsburg

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A Charlie Brown themed Halloween walk is happening in Williamsburg till October 30th.

News

Ky. Supreme Court issues COVID-19 red zone guidelines

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Supreme Court of Kentucky has issued new guidelines to the state court system for COVID-19 precautions in red zone areas as cases surge.

News

Haunted car wash 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Many counties across the mountains are in the red zone due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

News

Kentucky Association of Counties names Judge Executive Regan Taylor as President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, new president of the KACO