Senator Mitch McConnell hosts campaign rally in Leslie County just days before the election

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Just five days before the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosted a campaign rally in Leslie County.

The senator has made many stops across our region in the last few months during his tour to thank health care workers, but Thursday was his first rally in the mountains.

In front of a full house at the Bobby Osborne Pavilion, McConnell took aim at his opponent Amy McGrath calling her out, for calling America an embarrassment.

“I think the differences between my opponent and me are pretty clear. The other day she called America an embarrassment. America is not an embarrassment it’s the greatest country in the world," said Senator McConnell.

McConnell went on to say this election is more important than any other. He said he has never seen such a vast divide between the Republicans and Democrats in his lifetime.

“They want to change America into something it’s never been. America is never going to be a socialist state. We’re not gonna admit new states and take away the influence of states like Kentucky that we have now. We’re not going to do those kinds of things as long as we can defeat them next Tuesday," said McConnell.

He called the Democrats and McGrath a group of radicals who want to tear America down.

McConnell went on to say if McGrath were to be elected she would make Chuck Schumer from New York the Senate Majority Leader taking opportunities away from Kentucky.

“She’s one of the Washington costal elites even though she happens to be running in Kentucky. What I guarantee to Kentuckians is they’ll still be able to punch above their weight. I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California. I look out for middle America and Kentucky," said McConnell.

The senator also discussed the CARES Act and the funding it has brought to Eastern Kentucky as well as the coronavirus pandemic and his attempts to pass another stimulus relief package.

McConnell did promise his supporters a vaccine for COVID-19 will be coming within the next few months.

“We’re going to get to a vaccine either late this year or early next year and kill the virus once and for all," McConnell said.

