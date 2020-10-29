Pike County family keeps Halloween tradition alive, inspired by the horror of 2020

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the pandemic taking away many traditions for families across the region, one Pike County family is holding onto one of its annual routines. For the fourth Halloween in a row, the Skelly Family is standing its ground.

The project is a labor of love by Marrowbone woman Stephanie Stiltner and her family, who believe Halloween is about much more than trick-or-treating.

“I love Halloween. Halloween is like the biggest time of the year for us,” said Stiltner. “We all put our thinking caps on. So whenever we tell the kids, ‘Put your thinking caps on,’ they know it’s about the Skelly Family. So we come up with themes. Hopefully to entertain everybody else. And we like to be entertained too. And it just makes us happy to put them out. It’s a tradition we finally get to keep. Even through all this COVID.”

They celebrate the spooky season by placing the family of skeletons in wacky, spooky, or relatable situations. By holding signs about an Internet outage, mixing up a cauldron, and attending a front yard wedding, the Skelly Family quickly became a popular discussion throughout the community.

With a quickly-growing Facebook following, the family chose to continue its mission of providing entertainment, in spite of and inspired by the pandemic.

“We may not get to go trick-or-treating door to door, but we still get to do our tradition and put our scenes out,” said Stiltner. “With all of the changes, with schools, with the sickness, everything changes. So this tradition, we were dedicated to keep it going.”

Stiltner said the world is scary enough and her family uses current events like the presidential debates or the pandemic to give the community a chance to escape it all with a laugh or two. The final staged scene, which will remain on display until after Halloween, shows COVID “Super Spreaders,” battling skeletons wearing masks and gloves.

“We’ve done one scene where the whole family was a little aggravated with COVID and kind of being kept up in their houses and quarantined. And I know a lot of people kind of feel that way in the community," said Stiltner. “I know a lot of families, they can split. Even in the same family. They can have two different beliefs. So we’ve tried to depict that in some of our scenes.”

She said keeping the tradition alive was more important than ever in making her favorite season as familiar as possible. And she hopes to see more neighbors pick up the idea and spread the love to their yards in the years to come.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.