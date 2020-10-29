Advertisement

New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR

SOAR Keynote Commercial
SOAR Keynote Commercial
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A big announcement was made Thursday morning at the SOAR Summit - Colby Hall was announced as the new Executive Director for SOAR.

Jared Arnett, founding executive director of SOAR, announced that he was leaving the position in October.

SOAR officials held a state wide search announcing that Hall would make a great addition to the team.

“I’m going to be jumping right in to figure out hey how can we help our local communities and municipalities to continue to finish out the deployment of the last mile piece of the Kentucky Wired project and making sure every Eastern Kentucky has the ability to have broadband access, ” said Hall.

Hall says he is ready to meet people throughout eastern Kentucky and to build off of its foundation.

