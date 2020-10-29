Mountain Parkway Bridge expansion begins in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction is underway for a bridge in Morgan County’s Mountain Parkway segment.

A new bridge will take the place of the existing bridge on KY-134, construction teams are currently working on a plan.

The bridge is planned to be completed in 2021.

In total, 17 bridges have been constructed over the past four years in Morgan County.

“Our team has been hard at work for the past four years, expanding the Parkway to four lanes and improving two main interchanges in Morgan County; building wider, safer bridges to support those interchanges has been a central part of that work,” says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Project Manager for the Mountain Parkway Expansion Marshall Carrier. “Once the team begins construction on this final bridge in the weeks to come, we’ll be one step closer to completing this segment of the Parkway.”

The Morgan County segment improvements include, widening the parkway to four lanes between mile points 56 and 65. Improving and modernizing the Lee City West Liberty interchange, exit 57, increasing access to the Parkway from the KY 134 interchange exit 60, reconstructing and eliminating an “S” curve near the Morgan/Magoffin county line.

“Closing the gap and expanding this corridor is an investment in the future economic development of Eastern Kentucky that will open the door for growth in tourism, as well as shipping and manufacturing industries in the region. Completing the Morgan County segment brings us closer to that goal.” says Marshall Carrier

The goal of the Mountain Parkway Expansion is to create safer roads, with easier transportation between Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.