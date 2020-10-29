Advertisement

Mountain Parkway Bridge expansion begins in Morgan County

Morgan County Bridge segment
Morgan County Bridge segment(Morgan County)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction is underway for a bridge in Morgan County’s Mountain Parkway segment.

A new bridge will take the place of the existing bridge on KY-134, construction teams are currently working on a plan.

The bridge is planned to be completed in 2021.

In total, 17 bridges have been constructed over the past four years in Morgan County.

“Our team has been hard at work for the past four years, expanding the Parkway to four lanes and improving two main interchanges in Morgan County; building wider, safer bridges to support those interchanges has been a central part of that work,” says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Project Manager for the Mountain Parkway Expansion Marshall Carrier. “Once the team begins construction on this final bridge in the weeks to come, we’ll be one step closer to completing this segment of the Parkway.”

The Morgan County segment improvements include, widening the parkway to four lanes between mile points 56 and 65. Improving and modernizing the Lee City West Liberty interchange, exit 57, increasing access to the Parkway from the KY 134 interchange exit 60, reconstructing and eliminating an “S” curve near the Morgan/Magoffin county line.

“Closing the gap and expanding this corridor is an investment in the future economic development of Eastern Kentucky that will open the door for growth in tourism, as well as shipping and manufacturing industries in the region. Completing the Morgan County segment brings us closer to that goal.” says Marshall Carrier

The goal of the Mountain Parkway Expansion is to create safer roads, with easier transportation between Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6:30AM Forecast - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Mountain News This Morning 6 a.m. Top Stories - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5AM Forecast - October 29th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Latest News

News

Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Distillers' Association says a report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky.

Forecast

Showers, gloomy conditions continue throughout Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for counties along the Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia border.

News

Pike County family keeps Halloween tradition alive, inspired by the horror of 2020 11 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

USDA awards millions of dollars in grants for broadband access in Lee, Perry and Rockcastle Counties 11 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

2020 SOAR Summit kicks off Thursday 11 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.