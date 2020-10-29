Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell runs for a seventh term, he says this go around stands out. Meanwhile, his Democratic challenger retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath says he’s reached his limit.

“He’s been there too long,” McGrath said.

Both candidates are still working to win over voters as case numbers climb. In Lawrenceburg, McConnell spoke about the impact of the CARES Act for small Kentucky businesses.

“I played I think an important role in grappling with it, we need another rescue package, we’ve had a hard time getting there because of Democratic demands,” McConnell said.

In Danville, McGrath accused him of taking a vacation and putting off the bill.

“People are saying enough is enough. They’re ready for change, now, we’ve got 225,000 Americans dead in nine months, we have an economy that hasn’t been this bad since the Great Depression, we still have no plan to tackle this coronavirus,” McGrath said.

Senator McConnell says he’s getting more PPE to schools and supporting a vaccine distribution plan.

“When those vaccines come on board, we will have to rapidly produce all those doses for this country and around the world. Only the United States of America with its brilliance, ingenuity and effectiveness could tackle a challenge of this magnitude,” McConnell said.

McGrath said she’s running because Kentucky needs change.

“They see a guy in Mitch McConnell who even in the middle of a national crisis doesn’t want to get it done,” McGrath said.

McConnell says he looks out for middle America, calling McGrath an example of a coastal elite.

“Her first vote in the Senate would be to make Chuck Schumer in New York the Majority Leader of the Senate, transferring that power from Kentucky to New York,” McConnell said.

But McGrath argues her opponent doesn’t have Kentuckians' best interests at heart.

“When he talks and does his victory lap right now for the Supreme Court nominee, how does that help Kentucky?” McGrath said.

Both McConnell and McGrath said they feel confident about voters' options for how they can cast their ballots in the commonwealth.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

